Tampa ranked best Florida city to live in

Forbes named Tampa as the best place to live in Florida in a newly released list.

The publication said Jacksonville and Gainesville took the two and three spots.

Cape Coral and Orlando – home to Walt Disney World Resort – placed numbers four and five.

Forbes said that it analyzed the cities using recent data on "key lifestyle factors" including the area's average home price, personal income per capita and the unemployment and crime rate.

The ratings also take into account the size of the city, diversity and the cost of living, as well as community amenities like public transit and access to healthcare.

The data came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other resources.

"The metro areas we chose are spread across the state and can be excellent places to call home for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida. There are more economic opportunities on the peninsula but the panhandle towns are excellent for beachgoers wishing to enjoy the Sunshine State," Forbes said.

Tampa was special, Forbes said, because it has "pristine beaches," "impressive" public transportation, platforms promoting the arts, major sports teams and history museums.

"Tampa has also experienced an influx of employers across several industries ranging from advanced manufacturing to financial services and life sciences. Tourism and MacDill Air Force Base also play a pivotal role," it said.

Tampa's proximity to Orlando and Miami – which ranks at number six – doesn't hurt.

"While Tampa offers everything you need for daily life, Orlando is also a two-hour drive and Miami is only four hours away," it said.

Here are the best places to live in Florida

1: Tampa

2: Jacksonville

3: Gainesville

4: Cape Coral

5: Orlando

6: Miami

7: Melbourne

8: Sarasota

9: Tallahassee

10: Pensacola