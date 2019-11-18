Taliban-chasing horse soldier vets foster ‘American spirit’ in bourbon distillery

Afghanistan and Iraq horse soldiers, with orders to chase down the Taliban days after 9/11, have created an all-American distillery built on the American dream.

Master Sgt. Scott Neil, co-founder of American Freedom Distillery, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney the story behind the business venture with his fellow horse soldiers.

“We had served all those years together,” Neil said. “And… we wanted to live the American dream we’d been defending. So over a glass of bourbon, we just kind of looked down and said, ‘Boy, if we can make this, we can sell it.’”

American Freedom Distillery’s signature bourbon whiskey pays homage to the brave veterans who rode into Northern Afghanistan on horseback.

“Somebody said, ‘Why don't you just call it Horse Soldier?’ And we're like, ‘Of course.’”

Neil said the five-year-old business has brought everyone together and doubles in growth every year.

“Our wives are involved, our kids lick the labels,” he said. “It's all about the American dream. And that's what we made: American spirit.”

