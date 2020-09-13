Taco Bell customers can win next generation Xbox console for the cost of a drink

Nothing goes together like fast food and video games.

Continue Reading Below

With Microsoft and Sony both preparing to launch the next generation of video game systems, many video game fans are trying to figure out which side to pick. It can be hard to decide, especially before any games are released, but there might be one factor that fans haven’t considered: picking based on their favorite fast food place.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 92.27 -0.08 -0.09%

According to a press release from Taco Bell, customers will have the opportunity to take home a free Xbox Series X console (along with other accessories) starting in September. According to Taco Bell, fans can enter up to three times a day and there will be “a winner approximately every 15 minutes.”

MCDONALD'S TO START TESTING REUSABLE CUPS IN EFFORT TO CUT WASTE

Fans can enter by buying a medium or large drink starting on September 24, which will provide them with a digital code. Anyone who joins the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program by September 13 will also be given the opportunity to participate in drawings from September 15 to the 21.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Xbox Series X is the follow up to Microsoft’s Xbox One and is set to be released around November of this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer, said, “For four years now, Taco Bell and Xbox have continued to break the mold to create experiences consumers crave. Our goal has always been to meet our fans where they are culturally, and the gaming world is no exception. With digital gaming and entertainment serving as a connector for so many people these days, we're excited to be the first to offer consumers the ultimate gaming console before it launches nationwide.”