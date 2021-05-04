Taco Bell's 'Taco Moon' hits the sky tonight

Taco Bell is celebrating the lunar phase of the moon with free tacos.

The chain is paying homage to the last quarter moon, which kind of looks like one of its tacos, by giving away a free Crunchy Taco on May 4.

Astronomy lovers and otherwise can devour the cheesy "Taco Moon" promotion happening Tuesday at Taco Bell between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Customers won’t need to buy any additional food for the free meal.

The "Taco Moon" will be celebrated in more than 20 markets with international promotions in the UK, Australia, India and Costa Rica, among others.

"Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally," president of Taco Bell Julie Felss Masino said in a statement.

"As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new ‘heights’ as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way."

The chain said it would dish out the highest number of tacos in a single day on Tuesday.