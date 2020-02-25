Taco Bell expands potato chip line with cheddar crisps

Taco Bell has expanded its reach in the chip business with an all-new bag of Cheddar Crisps. And the cheese-flavored chips are now available on participating retail shelves such as 7-Eleven and Kroger, according to a Tuesday press release.

“From the classic Cheesy Gordita Crunch to the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, we’ve been giving fans new and exciting ways to satisfy their cheesy cravings for years. Cheddar Crisps are the next evolution to give our fans a new way to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s senior director of brand marketing, said in a statement. “Our ability to package up the bold Taco Bell flavors fans love into these new crisps is our distinct advantage when it comes to entering this new crisps category."

Taco Bell’s Cheddar Crisps are made with 100 percent real cheese and Mexican spices. It is also cooked with modern diets in mind, including options that are gluten-free, keto-and vegetarian-friendly. The chips won’t include artificial flavors or colors, according to Taco Bell.

The Cheddar Crisps are available in two sizes and three varieties that Taco Bell qualifies as “Nacho,” “Mild Sauce” and “Fire Sauce.”

Taco Bell first introduced hot sauce inspired Tortilla Chips in 2018, which also came in three varieties known as “Fire,” “Mild” and “Classic,” and remains up for sale at select Kroger, Walmart and CVS locations across the U.S. The brand also dabbled in limited-time flavors between 2018 and 2019 with the Diablo and Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips.

Snackers who can’t find the Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps at their local food retailer can rest assured because the new chip flavor will be available online through Amazon.