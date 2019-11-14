Expand / Collapse search
'Survivor' contestant grilled over misconduct allegations

By FOXBusiness
The CBS competition show Survivor: Island of the Idols has be thrust into the #MeToo movement.

Contestant and Hollywood talent manager Dan Spilo found himself at the center of misconduct allegations in the latest episode, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A fellow contestant accused Spilo of inappropriate touching, with allegations including making physical contact after being asked to stop.

Spilo is a partner at Industry Entertainment.

The conversation surrounding the accusations made it into the game itself leading to a tense Tribal Council.

Spilo apologized to his fellow competitors if his behavior was inappropriate. He was issued a warning on the show and reportedly told producers that he understood.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Spilo for additional comment.