Surprising piece of history leads to Gerber Baby giving new dad free food for a year

In a now viral TikTok video with 12.9M views, a new father successfully redeemed a 30-year-old coupon for a new pair of Gerber socks, leading to a heart-warming surprise.

Logan Ivey, 30, his fiancé and his mother were rummaging through old baby pictures as he prepared for his first bundle of joy when they came across the coupon with ‘no expiration date’ printed on it.

"My mom was showing my fiancé Michelle and I a bunch of old baby pictures and baby books of mine, since we are expecting a baby of our own, and in one of the baby albums was a bunch of cards. When I was reading through the cards, I noticed one from my mom's best friend that had the Gerber coupon in it. We thought it would be funny to try to see if the coupon was actually still usable since it had no expiration date," said Ivey.

The couple took the coupon to a local Target in hopes that they might be able to use the piece of history and were met with confusion from the Target staff. There was no way to scan the coupon, but the manager was still able to accept the coupon and reduced the price of a $9 pair of Gerber socks to $8.

Ivey filmed the trip for TikTok and the content quickly took off, leading to the company responding to Logan with their own TikTok video garnering 8.9M views thanking him for using a bit of Gerber’s history to help celebrate bringing his own Gerber baby into the world. Gerber also announced that they would be providing Logan and his wife with a year’s supply of Gerber baby food and baby clothes from the brand’s partners at Gerber Childrenswear, the company told Fox News Digital.

"We made the video, and it did really well and Gerber was very quick to make a video offering my fiancé and I a year's supply of baby food and a baby wardrobe. We were very excited for this, and thought the whole thing was crazy since it started from a small $1 off coupon," said Ivey.

Gerber's spokesperson addresses the small piece of history and how happy Gerber is to be able to share in the life-changing event in their rebuttal video.

'We saw your video and love that you were able to use a little piece of our history as you get ready to bring your own Gerber baby into the world,' a spokesperson for the company said in their own viral video.

'While it's incredible that you were able to use our old coupon, we want to offer you something bigger and better', the longtime staffer said.

Ivey says many commenters chastised him for cutting up the memento.

"So many people commented that they were mad that I cut up a card that had sentimental value, and I was ruining the memory. But in the 30 years my mom had that card, she had probably only looked at it once or twice. But now my mom has shown so many people my video, and the Gerber response video. She of course showed it to her best friend who gave the card 30 years ago who loved it, and was not mad that I cut it up," said Ivey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As one last parting gift, Gerber made sure the couple had something to remember this special part of their journey to parenthood.

"Also a nice touch was that in the package Gerber gave us they recreated the card, and the coupon (but this time with the baby food and wardrobe), so we now have an intact card to go with the cut up one," said Ivey.