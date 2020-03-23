Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Supreme Court tosses Byron Allen discrimination case

Byron Allen suit against Comcast alleges racial discrimination

Associated Press
close
‘OK, Boomer,’ was uttered for the first time in a Supreme Court session by Chief Justice John Roberts. The 65-year-old was referencing the phrase used by younger people to dismiss their elders during a case about age discrimination in the workplace.video

'OK, Boomer' uttered in Supreme Court for first time by Chief Justice Roberts in age discrimination lawsuit

‘OK, Boomer,’ was uttered for the first time in a Supreme Court session by Chief Justice John Roberts. The 65-year-old was referencing the phrase used by younger people to dismiss their elders during a case about age discrimination in the workplace.

The Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling in favor of a black media mogul and comedian who’s suing cable giant Comcast alleging racial discrimination.

Continue Reading Below

The justices agreed unanimously that an appeals court applied the wrong legal standard in allowing business owner Byron Allen’s $20 billion suit against Comcast to go forward. Allen has a separate $10 billion suit against Charter Communications that the justices' decision also affects.

A federal appeals court in San Francisco had said that Allen needed to show that race was among the factors in Comcast's decision not to offer him a contract. But the Supreme Court said that Allen has to show that race was the decisive factor in the cable companies' refusal to carry his television channels. Comcast has said it declined to carry the channels because the programming isn’t very good.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CMCSACOMCAST CORP.33.01-0.36-1.09%

CORONAVIRUS STOPS GRAND OLE OPRY'S MUSIC, WEEKLY SHOW CONTINUES

Comcast, which is based in Philadelphia, said in a statement it was pleased with the justices' decision.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on efforts to end housing discrimination on social media networks such as Facebook and President Trump's calls to overhaul Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.Video

WOODY ALLEN RELEASES MEMOIR WITH NEW PUBLISHER

Allen's lawyer had said previously he would go forward with the case no matter what the Supreme Court decided Allen needed to show. In a statement Monday, Allen called the ruling “harmful to the civil rights of millions of Americans.”

Allen’s Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios has several television networks including Cars.tv, Comedy.tv, Pets.tv, Recipe.tv and JusticeCentral.tv. Allen also owns The Weather Channel and a movie distribution company.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The Supreme Court announced its decision in an opinion posted online. Typically the justices take the bench to announce opinions, which are then made available online, but the justices didn't take the bench Monday because of the coronavirus. The court previously announced that arguments scheduled for this week and next would be postponed because of the virus. And the court building is currently closed to the public.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS