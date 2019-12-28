'Supernanny' Jo Frost returns to TV once again help overwhelmed parents

Jo Frost is resuming her role as "Supernanny" to help stressed-out parents deal with rowdy and disobedient children, 15 years the show debuted on television and nine years since the last episode.

From 2005 to 2011, the 48-year-old former nanny and world-renowned parenting expert and author counseled overwhelmed and beleaguered parents with compassionate yet no-nonsense advice, delivering her own brand of parental tutelage with a down-to-earth approach.

In the new version of "Supernanny," which premieres Jan. 1 on Lifetime, Frost will return to the spotlight to give parents the tools they need to calm down wild children.

“It would be very egotistical of me to think I fix families,” Frost told the New York Post. “I go in and help [the families] and give them what they need, which might not always be what they want. It’s my hope to open their eyes and give them the knowledge and tools to have confidence to walk the walk and see the results.

“Like any therapy or counseling, it’s up to the individuals and you hope, in time, that you’ve made a difference,” she added.

The show will follow Frost, an England native, as she visits a family in Pittstown, New Jersey, to assist parents C.J. and Jessica Braido as they attempt to temper their four young children: Rylie, 4, Gage, 2, and five-month-old twins Dax and Chase, according to the Post.

Much has changed in the world of parenting in Frost’s nearly decade-long absence from TV screens, with technology and social media currently dominating the conversation when it comes to parental woes.

“The social media platforms we have now have certainly elevated the good and the bad," she told the Post. "They’ve made parents doubt themselves; the parental arena is a billion-dollar business and everybody has their own opinion. We had ‘screen time’ back in the day, but we also went outside, rode our bikes, went rollerskating, went to the park — we spent more time outside.

As kids start to pick up on technology and social media at increasingly younger ages, Frost said she sees her “Supernanny” role as part-therapist, part-nanny and part-teacher, especially when it comes to educating parents on the dangers of a technology-obsessed yet emotionally disconnected family.

“Parents are saying to me, ‘We’re struggling with technology. We can’t get our kids off of it,'” she said.

But she noted it goes both ways: Sometimes, she said, teens and tweens tell her: "I've got to fight my parents to get their attention."

"So it works both ways," she said.

“I’m trying to help families navigate not losing that connection in a connected world that feels so disconnected,” she added.

As entertaining as the show can be, Frost said the relationships she develops with each family continue after the cameras stop rolling, including offering consultation and aftercare, she said.

“I understand this is a TV show that’s made from my process of helping families, but it’s very important to make sure I have contact with all of my families," she said.

The new version of “Supernanny” will begin its 20-episode season at 10 p.m. ET/PT on New Year’s Day.

