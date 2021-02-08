Super Bowl champs Tom Brady, Gronkowski to visit Disney

Just moments after Super Bowl LV, Disney asked Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski how they plan to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their answer: "We are going to Disney World!"

After helping the team to a 31-9 win Sunday evening in Tampa, Florida, Brady and Gronkowski took part in a "time-honored tradition," appearing in the “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial, Disney said in a blog post Sunday night.

"The biggest game of the year has been decided. Now it’s time to celebrate at the Most Magical Place on Earth—Walt Disney World Resort," the company said on YouTube.

At the end of a 30-second clip featuring Buccaneers highlights, the players can be seen simultaneously screaming, "we are going to Disney World!"

Gronk is slated to head to the theme park Monday to experience "some of Disney’s most popular attractions." Meanwhile, "plans are underway" for Brady, the Super Bowl MVP, to visit the park "likely in the coming months," Disney said.

Each year, the spot, which airs on TV after the game and posted on the company's social media channels, features Super Bowl winners celebrating their victory, the company said.

The commercial -- which has featured some of the biggest names in the NFL -- has become a recurring tradition since 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the spot after his team took home the Super Bowl victory, according to Disney.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the company also used its annual spot to honor health care heroes. The commercial featured the Cinderella Castle which was "illuminated in blue to honor those who have been courageously battling the pandemic," Disney said.