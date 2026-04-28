Subway rolls out nationwide value menu with 15 items under $5

Subway is rolling out a new value menu featuring 15 items priced under $5 at participating locations across the United States, according to the company.

The offering includes several 6-inch sandwiches and wraps priced at $3.99, as well as a rotating "Sub of the Day" available for $4.99. Customers can add chips and a drink for an additional $2, Subway said.

Subway’s move comes as fast-food chains expand lower-priced offerings. McDonald’s recently introduced a nationwide value menu with items priced under $3 and a $4 meal option, according to previous FOX Business reporting.

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The lower-priced options include four "Deli Faves" sandwiches – BLT, Cold Cut Combo, Spicy Pepperoni and Ham & Salami – along with "Protein Pockets," tortilla wraps that the company said contain more than 20 grams of protein.

The $4.99 daily sub promotion features a different 6-inch sandwich each day of the week, including items such as Meatball Marinara, Classic Tuna and Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki, according to Subway.

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The menu is being introduced at more than 18,000 restaurants nationwide, though availability and pricing may vary by location. Subway said prices may be higher in California, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii, and additional charges may apply for delivery or add-ons.

"Subway’s Fresh Value Menu proves you don’t have to choose between eating well and saving money," said Dave Skena, the company’s North America chief marketing officer.

Subway said the menu can be found in stores, online and through its mobile app.

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The company operates more than 35,000 restaurants globally, most of which are independently owned and operated by franchisees.