After subway killing, NYC business community calls for more political action

The Partnership for New York City, a non-profit membership organization consisting of nearly three hundred CEOs from the Big Apple's top corporate, investment and entrepreneurial firms, is calling for more political and public support to help combat crime.

NYPD RELEASES PHOTOS OF SUSPECT IN ‘TRAGIC, SENSELESS’ SUBWAY SHOOTING

The call to action comes following the tragic death of Goldman Sachs employee Daniel Enriquez over the weekend.

The 48-year-old, who joined the firm's Global Investment Research division in 2013, was riding the Q train from Brooklyn into Manhattan on Sunday when a man shot him at close range. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witnesses said the shooting was unprovoked, and happened after the suspect had been walking up and down the train car. The suspect fled from the train when it pulled into the Canal St. station, according to police.

During a press conference, police said that the suspect is described as a heavyset dark-skinned male with a beard, and was last seen with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

NYC SUBWAY SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED; FAMILY GIVES MESSAGE TO MAYOR ERIC ADAMS

"This is the second shooting this spring on a moving train, where victims had no means to escape or protect themselves," Partnership for New York City president and CEO Kathryn Wylde told FOX Business in a statement. "Every New Yorker can identify with that terror."

Wylde said that Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and the leadership of the New York Police Department and Metropolitan Transportation Authority are "struggling to restore confidence that the transit system and streets of the city are safe," but emphasized that they need public support for stronger measures ranging from "prosecution of fare evasion to ankle bracelets for felons awaiting trial to institutionalization of the seriously mentally ill."

"The business community is there for them, but where are the other politicians?," she added. "Public safety is the job of the government, not employers."

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reported that the organization's member CEOs will meet on Thursday to discuss the city's crime wave.

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said the investment bank is "devastated by this senseless tragedy" and that its "deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time."

"Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years," Solomon noted. "He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence."

Anyone with more information on Sunday's incident should contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.