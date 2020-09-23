Subway franchise owners slam chain's coronavirus demands: report

Subway franchisees are roasting the sandwich chain for reportedly making them repay royalty fees that the company deferred at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and resume pre-COVID-19 hours.

Subway told around 23,000 restaurants to reopen and resume business as usual ––or what it was before the pandemic, operating at 84 hours a week, 12 hours a day, sources told the New York Post.

Franchisees are reportedly concerned about being exposed to and exposing employees to COVID-19 while working longer hours than practial, with store sales still down.

“We don’t want workers standing around and making with taxes $20 per hour. That’s a lot of money,” a franchisee told the Post, explaining that sales were down 30% for the week ending Sept. 8 over last year.

Earlier in the year, fast-food chains like Subway began reducing the prices they charge franchise operators when business came to a halt with stay-at-home orders in place. The backlash comes as a number of fast-food chains, including McDonald's, start mandating that franchisees repay deferred fees, the outlet adds.

Subway did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

