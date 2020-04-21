Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Subaru recalls over 200K vehicles

Fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall, the company said

Associated Press
close
Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll discusses the state of the auto industry, supply chain issues and its efforts to help feed America amid the coronavirus pandemic. video

Coronavirus will force auto companies to rethink supply chains: Subaru of America CEO

Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll discusses the state of the auto industry, supply chain issues and its efforts to help feed America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DETROIT — Subaru is recalling just over 200,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.

Continue Reading Below

The recall covers certain 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy, and Ascent vehicles. Subaru says in government documents that the low pressure fuel pump can fail. Engines could lose power while the vehicles are being driven. The engines also might not start or they could run rough.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The documents say Subaru has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the low pressure fuel pump at no cost to owners starting June 5.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recalled vehicles were built from June 26, 2018 through Feb. 25, 2019.