Strip club 'unlawfully retaliated' against dancers who brought up safety concerns, labor board says

A strip club in Los Angeles violated the law when it fired strippers for protesting alleged unsafe working conditions, the National Labor Relations Board said on Tuesday.

Dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive bar in North Hollywood started protesting outside the venue earlier this year after three of the women were fired for raising concerns with management and after 15 more were locked out of the club when they tried to meet with management to discuss their concerns.

"The Star Garden dancers concertedly raised concerns about their health and safety, and the employer unlawfully retaliated against them because they did so," an NLRB spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

AOC, RUBIO FIND COMMON GROUND ON RAIL UNION STRIKE: ‘A RARITY’

The protesting dancers say the club ignored them when they complained that security wasn’t intervening when customers threatened or assaulted them.

The strike made national headlines when the dancers began protesting in March, often getting would be customers to dance outside with them rather than spending their money inside.

"We are very good at our job," a dancer known as Reagan told the Times earlier this year. "We are very persuasive. We lightly shame."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women are also attempting to establish a union through the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents actors and stage managers. They would be the first strip club in the country to unionize since 1996.