Are Steve Madden's latest sneakers rip offs?

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but for Steve Madden, whose newest release looks just like the two of the hottest sneakers on the market, imitation comes with criticism.

The design of the "Malone" is beautiful but the hightop sneaker has strong elements and similarities to two sneakers that have both made a huge impact on the market. Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack,” which was released last year, and Jordan 1s, a tip of the cap to the classic Jordans, are seemingly the inspiration for Madden’s big splash. Both Jordan styles have become cultural icons.

The sneakers have striking similarities to Madden’s creation, to the point where industry and fashion websites are calling them “rip offs.”

The shoes were originally listed on Madden’s website and the purchase price is listed at $140.95.

