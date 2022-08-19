Expand / Collapse search
These states have the best community college systems in 2022: report

Nine states were not included in WalletHub’s report on community college systems

Community college is an affordable alternative to a university education — but not all community college systems are the same.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the states with the best and worst community college systems in the U.S. 

There are some caveats to know about.

WalletHub used data from its previous report on the best and worst community colleges in the U.S.

For that report, WalletHub compared 667 community colleges in the American Association of Community Colleges, based on 19 metrics. 

"For our state-by-state analysis, we calculated a weighted average of the scores earned by the community colleges in each state and the number of students enrolled in each school," WalletHub explained in its methodology. 

Also, WalletHub’s state ranking included only the states that had at least two community colleges among the 667 colleges compared for its initial report, the group noted. 

That means that nine states — Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont — were not included in WalletHub’s state-by-state ranking.

building at a community college

WalletHub recently found which states have the best and worst community college systems.  (iStock / iStock)

To see the overall results, here are the states with the best and worst community college systems this year, according to WalletHub. 

States with the best community college systems in 2022

Hartford, Connecticut

Connecticut was found to have the best community college system in the U.S., according to WalletHub. The city of Hartford, Connecticut, is pictured.  (iStock / iStock)

1. Connecticut

2. Maryland

3. New Mexico

4. Washington

5. Hawaii

6. Wisconsin

7. Minnesota

8. Wyoming

9. North Dakota

10. Oregon

States with the worst community college systems in 2022

Columbus Ohio

Ohio was found to have the worst community college system in the U.S., according to WalletHub. The city of Columbus, Ohio, is pictured.  (iStock / iStock)

32. Massachusetts

33. Illinois

34. Texas

35. Louisiana

36. Georgia

37. Montana

38. Pennsylvania

39. Alabama

40. Mississippi

41. Ohio