These states have the best community college systems in 2022: report
Nine states were not included in WalletHub’s report on community college systems
Community college is an affordable alternative to a university education — but not all community college systems are the same.
That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the states with the best and worst community college systems in the U.S.
There are some caveats to know about.
WalletHub used data from its previous report on the best and worst community colleges in the U.S.
For that report, WalletHub compared 667 community colleges in the American Association of Community Colleges, based on 19 metrics.
"For our state-by-state analysis, we calculated a weighted average of the scores earned by the community colleges in each state and the number of students enrolled in each school," WalletHub explained in its methodology.
Also, WalletHub’s state ranking included only the states that had at least two community colleges among the 667 colleges compared for its initial report, the group noted.
That means that nine states — Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont — were not included in WalletHub’s state-by-state ranking.
To see the overall results, here are the states with the best and worst community college systems this year, according to WalletHub.
States with the best community college systems in 2022
1. Connecticut
2. Maryland
3. New Mexico
4. Washington
5. Hawaii
6. Wisconsin
7. Minnesota
8. Wyoming
9. North Dakota
10. Oregon
States with the worst community college systems in 2022
32. Massachusetts
33. Illinois
34. Texas
35. Louisiana
36. Georgia
37. Montana
38. Pennsylvania
39. Alabama
40. Mississippi
41. Ohio