GoFundMe donations roll in for Starbucks employee called out by maskless customer

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $21,000 for a San Diego Starbucks employee skewered on social media by a customer who walked when he asked her about wearing a mask.

The customer, Amber Lynn Gilles, claimed on Facebook that she was refused service by Lenin Gutierrez for not wearing a mask.

"Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I'm not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption," Gilles wrote alongside an image she had taken of Gutierrez.

Gutierrez responded by sharing his side of the story on Facebook.

He said he working the front cash register when the customer first approached. Gutierrez said he had first asked if she had a mask with her. He said he was about to explain the company's policy when she cut him off saying she didn't need one and cursed at him before leaving.

She later returned, asked for his name, took his picture and threatened to call corporate, Gutierrez said.

Gilles did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"We want everyone to feel welcome in our stores," a Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business. "We respectfully request customers follow social distancing and safety protocols recommended by public health officials, including wearing a facial covering when visiting our stores."

San Diego County currently mandates that all residents two years of age or older wear masks in public settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents with a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask are exempt, according to the policy.

A spokesperson for San Diego County told FOX 17 that businesses are responsible for enforcing county rules and advised anyone with health problems to avoid public places.

"Everybody is rallying around somebody for doing what they're supposed to do and trying to protect everyone else," GoFundMe organizer Matt Cowen told KGTV. "It just goes to show you there are a lot of good people out there and that outweighs the bad."

