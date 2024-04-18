Starbucks unveils new cold drink cups with 20% less plastic

Starbucks has unveiled a new line of "more sustainable" cold beverage cups that are made with up to 20 percent less plastic than their predecessors.

The coffee giant on Thursday announced that the cups — which are part of the company’s "commitment to cut its carbon, water and waste footprints in half by 2030" — will debut in stores across the U.S. and Canada this month.

"Based on analysis of life cycle assessments, producing the new cups is projected to save, annually, emissions equivalent to taking about 5,200 cars off the road, and conserve about 2,800 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water," Starbucks said in a statement. "The new cups will keep more than 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills each year. And they cost less to make."

Starbucks says the new cups use 10 to 20 percent less plastic and "[b]aristas made drinks in test and store settings, rating the feel and performance of different iterations."

"Accessibility features were folded in. Raised dots signify different sizes that can be felt by a swipe of the thumb, for those with low visibility. Letters are embossed on the bottom of the cup, so baristas can quickly confirm what size they’re grabbing during a busy rush when all the cups are stacked upside down," the company also said. "Black and white ‘fill lines,’ indicating measurement specifications, allow for contrast against both light- and dark-colored drinks."

The move comes after Starbucks announced earlier this year that customers can use personal cups when ordering at drive-thru windows and on its app in a bid to cut down on waste.

Customers who bring their reusable cups when ordering in-store, at the drive-thru or through the app at any location throughout the U.S. and Canada are eligible for a 10-cent discount on each cup. Previously, the company only allowed customers the option to bring their cups when ordering in-store.

In October, McDonald’s also announced that it was getting rid of the hollowed-out, square-shaped McFlurry spoon to become more sustainable. The company said the switch is part of how it is redesigning some of its most "iconic products" to cut back on unnecessary waste and transition to more sustainable materials.

