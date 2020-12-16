Starbucks suspends happy hour amid coronavirus concerns, hoping to limit crowding in stores

There’s nothing happy about canceled happy hour, but it all makes sense for safety's sake.

Starbucks has suspended two upcoming Happy Hour promotions in its U.S. stores, in hopes of limiting crowding in its cafés as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told FOX Business on Wednesday that the coffee chain will no longer be hosting two-for-one deal days during select hours on Dec. 17 and Jan. 7, 2021, as previously planned.

“Given the rise in cases and the current guidance from the scientific community to not gather indoors in large groups for prolonged periods of time, we decided to pause Happy Hours,” the spokesperson shared. “We are temporarily moving to other promotions such as Double Star Days and will reassess future plans as we continue to monitor the situation.”

The rep stressed that the health and safety of the Starbucks staff, customers and communities remains paramount during this time.

Reuters reports that a Dec. 3 happy hour had also been canceled due to overcrowding concerns, alleging that the café chain plans to re-assess the promotion in early January.

During the happy hour deal days, Starbucks customers who have downloaded its signature app can score two of the same drink for the price of one, during select afternoon hours.