Starbucks debuts spring menu with new iced drinks, breakfast wraps

Starbucks debuted its new spring menu Tuesday, rolling out new drinks and breakfast wraps.

The coffee chain is offering an Iced Pineapple Matcha, Iced Golden Ginger and a Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam drink, available Tuesday. The pineapple option is a blend of green tea, pineapple, ginger and coconut milk poured over ice. The bright yellow ginger drink will feature ginger, pineapple and turmeric flavors, shaken with coconut milk over ice. And the nitro drink is ice-free cold coffee topped with salted honey cold foam and toasted honey.

Starbucks also rolled out two new breakfast wraps. The first features double-smoked bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. The second option is meat-free and includes black beans, cotija cheese, jalapeno cream cheese, potatoes, pico de gallo and scrambled eggs wrapped in a salsa tortilla.

Starbucks wants customers to dig in at home, too. As part of the spring rollout, the chain will also offer a golden turmeric coffee both in roast and K-Cup forms, as well as a ready-to-drink nitro cold brew canned drink available in black, dark caramel and sweet vanilla.

In its 2020 first-quarter report, the store said it consolidated net revenues grew 7 percent to $7 billion and that global comparable-store sales ticked up 5 percent.

Its stock is up 10 percent on the year.

"Building on solid business momentum from fiscal 2019, Starbucks performed very well throughout the first quarter," Starbucks president and chief executive officer Kevin Johnson said in a statement. "Our partners are the center of creating a special Starbucks Experience for each and every customer we serve."

