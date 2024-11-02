Catch a sneak peek of this year's Starbucks holiday cup designs before they're in stores: 'Really excited'

Starbucks has released a sneak preview of its holiday 2024 cup designs, titled "Merrier Together," ahead of their in-store debut scheduled for Nov. 7.

This year will feature four hot cup designs and one cold, which the coffee giant's creative director Kristy Cameron claims were inspired by "moments of joy."

"We love finding these genuine moments of joy and coffee to inspire the creative," Cameron said in a news release. "Whether that’s coffee trees growing, beans roasting, cups toasting, or lights glowing – we wanted to share the warmth of our coffeehouse and the anticipation of the red cups arriving with our customers and partners."

The familiar Starbucks green as well as their holiday cranberry-red make appearances in each of the hot cup designs for this year alongside "fondant-inspired" pastels.

"We're really excited to lean into greens this year. The jade green is so vibrant and bright, and we love how it references our brand colors in a way that brings a spark of joy to our holiday cups this season," said Cameron.

According to the design team, the designs are evocative of old-fashioned ornaments or peppermint candies, featuring a wavy motif inspired by the Starbucks siren. Each design also features a badge area for baristas to write messages.

"We’re calling it the ‘siren wave.’ It is a beautiful little holiday trim feature that you can see on our signs and packaging, or as a gift tag on the back of our cups as a place for baristas to write messages to our customers," said Cameron.

"It comes almost directly from her hair shape, zooming in on our siren and our logo and playing with some of the shapes and negative space."

The theme "Merrier Together" is included throughout the holiday 2024 campaign.

"We kept thinking about this notion of voices coming together, like our siren singing," she said. "It feels musical in a way."

Starbucks changed CEOs in August of this year, bringing on Brian Niccol to replace Laxman Narasimhan.

Starbucks did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.