Starbucks will remove these drinks from the menu soon

Starbucks is working to simplify its offerings and, come March 4, just over a dozen drinks will be taken off the coffeehouse chain’s menu.

The drinks getting the axe at Starbucks next week are ones that the company said "aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu."

The chain’s Espresso Frappuccino, Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Chai Creme Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Creme Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme Frappucino and White Chocolate Creme Frappuccino are being removed, according to Starbucks.

Others that will cease being available include the Ice Matcha Lemonade, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latter and the Honey Almondmilk Flat White.

The "Today" show earlier reported on the 13 drinks that Starbucks is slated to stop offering next week.

Starbucks said Monday it was streamlining its menu to "focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence." Removing the handful of "less popular" drinks "will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company," according to the chain.

While those 13 drinks are poised to go away, Starbucks sells other drinks that could similarly appeal to customers.

For example, Starbucks suggested the Vanilla Bean Frappuccino or Strawberry Frappuccino for fans of the Creme Frappuccino drinks slated for removal. A London Fog Latte could be an alternative for drinkers of the Royal English Breakfast Latte, and customers can add Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce to the chain’s regular Hot Chocolate, according to the company.

Starbucks said Monday that it has plans to further slim down its food and drink menu "throughout the coming months" under its broader "Back to Starbucks" plan, something the company and its executives have previously said.

"In the coming months, you’ll see us begin to optimize our menu offerings, resulting in roughly 30% reduction in both beverages and food SKUs by the end of fiscal year 2025," CEO Brian Niccol said last month.

"As we do, we’ll work to lead this market with breakthrough beverage and food innovation," he added. "We’ll do this by being responsive to customer trends and their changing preferences. We’ll rely on our highly-engaged green apron partners for inspiration like we did with our Lavender lineup last year and we’ll be more responsive and tuned into cultural moments like we did with the Dubai matcha."

In early November, the chain stopped selling the olive-oil infused coffees it debuted in 2023.

The company is putting its popular Lavender drinks back on its menus in the spring, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, Starbucks said Monday. Those will make their comeback as Starbucks debuts an Iced Cherry Chai beverage and a Jalapeno Chicken Pocket at the same time.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Starbucks generated $9.4 billion in total net revenues. Its net earnings, meanwhile, came in at $780.8 million.

