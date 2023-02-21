Starbucks putting out olive oil-infused coffee drinks

Coffee and olive oil will merge in a new line of drinks Starbucks says it is rolling out soon in Italy.

For Starbucks drinkers in Italy, the new line of coffee drinks, Oleato, will become available Wednesday, the coffeehouse company said. The olive oil-infused lineup includes the Oleato caffe latte, Oleato iced shaken espresso and Oleato golden foam cold brew.

The Oleato drinks feature Starbucks coffee "deliciously infused with a spoonful of Partanna cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil," the company said in a press release Tuesday. The olive oil blend Partanna made for the company has the "finest Mediterranean olives, including the high-quality Nocellara del Belice (also called Castelvetrano) olives from Partanna, Sicily."

Starbucks said it intends to expand the launch to some other markets in the world this year.

In the additional rollout, the Oleato line will arrive some time during the spring to the southern California area. Starbucks fans in Japanese, Middle Eastern and U.K. markets will also get it in 2023, according to the company.

Coffee lovers in certain markets will have the option to customize their drinks by including a "press" of the olive oil or the golden foam, Starbucks said. The company said the "press" of olive oil will be able to be infused in select drinks, while the foam will be available for a topping on either hot or cold drinks.

Inspiration for the Oleato line stems from a tradition among some Italians of "enjoying a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil each day as an uplifting ritual," Starbucks said.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz, who will be replaced by Laxman Narasimhan in April, had been visiting Italy during the summer and became "captivated by a transformation idea" of combining coffee and olive oil, he said in a message posted on the company’s website.

"As I prepare to pass the mantle of leadership to Laxman and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team, it’s my deepest wish to share this moment of inspiration and love with you," Schultz wrote. "This innovation is a tribute to the convening power of coffee and connection, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives us forward to new possibilities."

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan is also putting out some special Oleato beverages for the unveiling. Among the five are an iced cortado and an espresso martini, according to the news release.