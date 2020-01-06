Expand / Collapse search
Starbucks offers meditation app Headspace as an employee benefit

By FOXBusiness
As of Monday, Starbucks has added a subscription to the meditation app Headspace to its list of employee benefits, which is a direct response to the statistic that one in five adults experience mental illness each year.

Meditation app Headspace is being offered to Starbucks employees free of charge.

"Together, we're on a mission to take a stand, help break the stigma, and get even more partners and their family the support they need," Lucy Helm, chief partner officer, said in the release.

With Headspace, employees will be able to sign up for a complimentary subscription that unlocks hundreds of themed sessions and guided meditations. Aside from reducing stress and anxiety, the app can be used to aid sleep and focus.

The Seattle-based coffee giant is building upon mental health resources it implemented in September to both help its in-store employees and compete in the market.

In a press release, Starbucks announced it will relaunch its Employee Assistance Program and provide mental health first aid training in “the coming months.”

A Starbucks employee holds a cup of coffee.

Starbucks has been actively encouraging employees to provide feedback to determine which mental health benefits to add. According to the release, the company’s initiative kicked off after it sourced feedback from 12,000 store leaders.

Moreover, nearly 5,000 employees have shared dialogue and ideas on Starbucks’ online forum Mental Health Matters.

Other initiatives Starbucks has implemented include the Disability Advocacy Network and Third Place Development Series, which had more than 200,000 participants engaging in acts that strengthen the human connection.

Kevin Johnson, Starbucks chief executive officer, serves coffee to military members during the Starbucks Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at WaMu Theater in Seattle.

Starbucks also partnered with like-minded organizations that focus on mental health, such as the Born This Way Foundation on World Kindness Day, Team Red White & Blue and Team Rubicon on Veterans Day.

