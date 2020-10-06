Starbucks offering employees 'Lyft' to voting sites

Starbucks is offering its U.S. employees a "Lyft" to their local polling place ahead of this year's presidential election.

In doing so, the company is doubling down on its earlier commitment that its workforce would not be faced with having to choose between working their shift and voting, whether on or before Nov. 3.

All U.S. employees will receive a free one-way Lyft ride up to $75 to the polls to vote. The offer also applies to any employee who volunteers as a poll worker or to those who want to drop off a ballot at a post office, ballot box or other official ballot drop location, the company said.

Earlier this summer, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote a note to employees, reassuring them that their voices would be heard this election cycle.

“The upcoming election is a reminder that we, as citizens, play an active role in our society by simply getting involved and voting,” Johnson wrote. “Who you vote for is a very personal decision that you make as a citizen. It is one way for you to be heard. It is how democracy works.”

The company also said it would give its 200,000 U.S. employees flexibility on Election Day, encouraging them to plan with managers and schedule time to vote or volunteer at polling places.

However, the company's commitment is also extending beyond its own staff. Through its app, the company is providing resources and information on how and where customers can register to vote.

Employees and customers can also find more resources and register to vote on FuelOurDemocracy.com.

Johnson noted that the company’s voting pledge is part of a larger effort to promote racial equality and opportunity in the communities it serves.

“Starbucks will not wait for change. We will make change of our own,” Johnson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

