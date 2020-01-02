Starbucks customer dies after chasing laptop thieves

A man was killed Tuesday after attempting to chase down thieves who nabbed his laptop at a Starbucks in California.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was working on his laptop at the coffee chain in Oakland, California, when one or more thieves snatched it, ran and drove off in a nearby car, authorities with the Oakland Police Department told FOX Business.

Two suspects have since been arrested in connection to the New Year's Eve homicide, according to authorities.

After his laptop was swiped, the man pursued the thieves and attempted to grab onto their car as it sped off around 11:30 a.m., according to authorities. However, when the car accelerated, the victim slammed his head into a parked car, leaving him critically injured, according to FOX 2, citing eyewitness reports.

He was transported to the hospital but eventually died due to his injuries.

"He was bleeding only from the head. His face was purple and blue," Maria Chan, a florist shop owner across the street, told FOX 2.

Personnel from the Oakland Fire Department were in the area during the incident and attempted to provide first aid to the victim.

"His body [is] still in my mind. Such a young man. It's not worth it to chase after the laptop," said Chan.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspects. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at: (510) 238-3821.

Starbucks has not immediately returned FOX Business' request for comment.

