Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol debuts new US plan to keep you in stores longer

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is focused on fixing the company's U.S. business and will begin the early steps, laying the groundwork in his first 100 days on the job, which includes making stores more comfortable for customers and improving workforce morale.

"We’re making investments in technology that enhance the partner and customer experience, improve our supply chain and evolve our app and mobile ordering platform," Niccol said in a letter to Starbucks staff, otherwise known as partners. "This is our plan for the U.S., and where I need to focus my time initially."

In early August, Starbucks ousted CEO Laxman Narasimhan , replacing him with Niccol after the company faced a slumping stock price and sales drop that prompted pressure from activist investors and former CEO Howard Schultz, who posted on social media in May that the company needed a strategic overhaul.

Niccol, who left his post as Chipotle's top boss, is tasked with turning around the company as it contends with growing unionization pressures and slowing sales in back-to-back quarters.

To do so, he is deviating from the company's prior strategy, and narrowing his focus on four "key areas" that he said will "have the biggest impact" on the business.

One key area will be focusing on career opportunities for partners and ensuring they have a "clear path to growth." He will also focus on ensuring baristas have the needed tools and necessary time to make the drinks.

Another key focus area will be making sure drinks and food are made "on time" and that stores will be more inviting. His aim is to create more comfortable seating, so people will linger longer, and create a better distinction between "to-go" and "for-here" services.

As a final initiative, Niccol said he wants to remind "people of our unmatched coffee expertise, our role in communities and the special experience that only Starbucks can provide."

"My focus for the first 100 days is clear," he continued. "I’ll spend time in our stores and at our Support Centers, meeting with key partners and suppliers, and working with our team to drive these critical first steps."

Afterward, he is going to focus on a "potential path to capture growth" in China. He said he also sees "enormous potential for growth" in regions like the Middle East and in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

Shares of Starbucks have fallen over 3% for the past 12 months, trailing the S&P 500's 21% gain over the same time period.