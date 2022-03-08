Spotify returns after outage causes disruption

Spotify, the largest subscription-based streaming service, crashed for several hours on Tuesday.

Users reported the outage to Down Detector starting at 1 p.m. ET, with the problem resolving a few hours later, around 5 p.m. ET.

The Spotify Status Twitter account, the official account which provides updates about Spotify's current status, tweeted, "Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"

The account updated its followers shortly after letting Spotify users know that "everything’s looking much better now".

According to Variety, Spotify has over 406 million total monthly active users.

When Spotify users tried to access their accounts on Tuesday, many were greeted with an "error" message, or they were logged out of their accounts.

The outage sent the internet into a frenzy, causing Spotify to trend on Twitter for several hours while the streaming service was down.

Many users pointed out that the voice and text messaging service Discord was down simultaneously with Spotify.

The official Twitter account for Discord let its subscribers know that the app was "causing message failures" and workers are "working on a fix".

The account sent a follow-up tweet, which said, "Time to go outside everyone."

According to the Wall Street Journal, as of 2022, the hugely popular app has more than 300 million registered users, of which over 140 million are active.