5 speakeasies to visit on Prohibition's 100th anniversary

Friday marks the 100th anniversary of the beginning of Prohibition in the United States.

Continue Reading Below

On Jan. 16, 1920, the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibited the creation, transportation and sale of alcohol in the country, was ratified. Prohibition began the next day.

However, the law didn’t stop "bootleggers" from making and selling alcohol, and people continued to buy and drink illegal alcohol in nightclubs called speakeasies, according to History.com.

DRINKING IN THE US HITS 30-YEAR HIGH -- HERE’S HOW MUCH THE AVERAGE AMERICAN DRINKS

Even though the 18th Amendment and Prohibition was repealed 13 years later in December 1933, speakeasies continue to be popular today.

SCOTCH WHISKY INDUSTRY TRYING TO KEEP TRUMP TARIFFS FROM GOING HIGHER

Many still have ties to original speakeasies and have secret entrances requiring passwords or special knowledge, much like they would have required during Prohibition.

Here are 5 popular speakeasies across the U.S. to visit on the 100th anniversary of Prohibition:

Midnight Cowboy — Austin

This speakeasy is located inside a former brothel on Austin’s 6th Street. The sign outside the speakeasy says “Midnight Cowboy Modeling Oriental Massage” and to enter the bar, visitors have to ring a buzzer that says “Harry Craddock.”

Franklin Mortgage and Investment — Philadelphia

This Philadelphia speakeasy gets its name from the front of an actual bootlegging ring during Prohibition, according to its website. The Franklin Mortgage and Investment Company was the largest alcohol ring and was run by gangster Max “Boo Boo” Hoff.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Noble Experiment — San Diego

To get into Noble Experiment in San Diego, visitors have to enter through a secret door inside another restaurant called Neighborhood, according to the speakeasy’s reservation page.

According to Travel and Leisure, Noble Experiment is best known for its decor — a wall of skulls.

PDT (Please Don’t Tell) — New York City

One of the best-known speakeasies in New York City is PDT, which stands for Please Don’t Tell. The entrance to the bar is through a phone booth inside Crif Dogs, a hot dog spot in the East Village. Once inside, visitors can order cocktails and even fare from Crif Dogs.

Williams and Graham - Denver

In order to get into Denver’s Williams and Graham speakeasy, visitors have to enter what looks like a book shop and pull on a certain book to enter, according to Travel and Leisure.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS