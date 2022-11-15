Sparkling cocktail hits New York shelves: Meet the marketing moguls behind the brand

Spritz Society has officially hit the market in New York — and some may recognize the names behind the brand.

Claudia Oshry and Ben Soffer, also known on social media as Girl With No Job and Boy With No Job, co-founded the sparkling cocktail brand.

The wine-based sparkling cocktail company launched in 2021 with one main goal: to share a canned cocktail that actually tastes good.

HOLD MY BEER: BAR OWNER SPRINTS AFTER RUNAWAY KEG BARRELS IN HILARIOUS VIDEO

Oshry and Soffer joined "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday morning to discuss their canned cocktail.

"Everybody loves a cocktail when they go out. They love hard seltzers or beers when they go to a game," he said.

"But really, it’s, ‘Why can’t we have something that tastes great and something that’s convenient in a can,'" he said.

NATIONAL BEER LOVER'S DAY 2022: HERE ARE 5 FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE BEVERAGE

The two gained online popularity years ago when Oshry created a blog called Girl With a Job.

But shortly after she was fired from her college internship, the mogul changed her name to Girl With No Job.

The play on words brought attention to the native New Yorker; she gained thousands of online followers.

DOES ‘DRY JANUARY’ ACTUALLY IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH?

Her husband Ben Soffer, also known as Boy With No Job, also attracted attention online.

In 2020, the two sought opinions from their combined 4.5 million social media followers to see what was missing in the alcohol beverage market.

The answer: a good-tasting, low-sugar, wine-based cocktail.

"Why can’t we have something that tastes great and comes in a can at all times," said Soffer, summing up the findings.

With that, Spritz Society was born.

"That’s one thing about moms and women — we love wine," she said.

Since the launch, the cocktail, originally available online only, has expanded into storefronts across the country — California, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and more.

Its newest addition hits close to home for the couple: New York.

"We really crowd-sourced innovation and are using our communities to tell us what to do next, and what they asked for next was to please launch [in] New York," he said.

The cocktail comes in five different flavors — grapefruit, blood orange, pineapple, lemon and peach.

The marketing for the canned cocktail has been noticeable; they've partnered with high-level brands such as United Airlines and Blade.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other investors of the brand include Brian Kelly, also known as "The Points Guy," and Dear Media, a podcast network that features the co-founders’ podcasts.

Oshry hosts a daily pop culture podcast with her sister Jackie called "The Toast."

Soffer recently launched a podcast with Hollywood actor Josh Peck called

"The Good Guys."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oshry credits much of the success of the cocktail brand to "The Toast" followers, many of whom she says are beautiful, stunning and smart moms.

"That’s one thing about moms and women — we love wine," she said.

The canned cocktail has hit shelves in New York at select liquor stores.