Spacesuit from Apollo 11 mission being auctioned for $62K

Apollo 11 astronaut's spacesuit being sold for $62,000.

A collection of rare autographs and memorabilia, including a spacesuit from Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, is being auctioned for more than $62,000, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in Texas.

According to records, Collins wore the NASA flight suit in the days and months following his return to Earth with the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969.

The suit was removed from his personal locker just six months after the historic flight following his retirement from NASA in January 1970.

Other highlights of the auction include a love letter from Elizabeth Taylor to Richard Burton, with a starting price of $44,000, James Dean’s high school yearbook, signed by the actor, with a starting price of nearly $12,000 and a set of Beatles autographs from 1963, starting at over $12,500. 

Memorabilia dealer Paul Fraser Collectibles told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that the auction will allow buyers a unique opportunity to own pieces of history.

"It’s a great chance to acquire a rare artifact for far below market value. We’re expecting major interest. Especially as, unlike most auctions, there is no 25%-plus buyer’s commission. So the price you bid is the price you pay," Paul Fraser Collectibles’ CEO Mike Hall told TMT.

Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 Flight Jacket. (Sotheby's / Fox News)

According to the auction website, the prices will drop on the items until they are sold. 

Paul Fraser Collectibles did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.