Space Force officer lost leadership post after denouncing critical race theory, Marxism

A Space Force commander was reportedly relieved from his post for making comments denouncing Marxist ideology in the military.

Lt Col. Matthew Lohmeier, commander of 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base Colorado, was relieved from his post Friday by Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, the head of Space Operations Command, according to Military.com. Whiting had lost confidence in Lohmeier’s ability to lead. The decision was made based on Lohmeier’s comments on a recent podcast.

"Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity," a Space Force spokesperson said.

Service members are prohibited from engaging in "partisan political activity" but are allowed to express their personal opinions on matters when not in uniform.

DEFENSE SECRETARY AUSTIN ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO COMBAT EXTREMISM

Lohmeier appeared on the podcast "Information Operation" last week to publicize his new book. There he criticized Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s diversity and inclusion "agenda."

"I don't demonize the man, but I want to make it clear to both him and every service member this agenda — it will divide us. It will not unify us, " Lohmeier said.

The Pentagon chief, in response to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, ordered all military leaders to gather with their units by the first week of April to discuss what extremism within the armed services looks like and how to report it.

"The diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we are receiving in the military ... is rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism," Lohmeier said.

PENTAGON RELEASES NEW TRANSGENDER POLICY

Earlier this month, Lohmeier self-published a book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military." The book, according to its description, explored the "impact of a neo-Marxist agenda" and the way "Black Lives Matter movement, anti-racism, postmodernism, [and] political correctness" affect national security in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What you see happening in the U.S. military at the moment is that if you're a conservative, then you're lumped into a group of people who are labeled extremists, if you're willing to voice your views. And if you're aligned with the Left, then it's OK to be an activist online because no one's gonna hold you accountable," Lohmeier said, according to the Washington Examiner.