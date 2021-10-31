Southwest addresses ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ controversy, says expressing political opinions on duty ‘unacceptable’

Southwest Airlines said Sunday it does not condone employees sharing personal political opinions on the job after a video surfaced online purportedly showing one of its pilots saying "Let’s Go Brandon" over a plane’s intercom system.

"The Southwest team takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, safe and respectful environment for the millions of customers who fly with us each year," the company said in a statement. "Southwest does not condone employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our customers, and one employee’s individual perspective [should] not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees."

The Southwest pilot signed off his announcement for passengers by saying, "Let’s Go Brandon," according to an Associated Press journalist who said she was on the Friday morning flight from Houston to Albuquerque.

The phrase has become code for a profanity-laced message for President Biden in response to an animated audience at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama earlier this month. As driver Brandon Brown was chatting about his victory, the crowd began chanting, "F--- Joe Biden." But the reporter interviewing Brown instead reported that the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon."

Southwest said it is conducting an internal investigation into Friday’s incident and will directly address the situation with the employee involved.

"[P]ublic expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable," the airline said. "Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encourages divisiveness, as it does not reflect the Southwest hospitality and inclusiveness for which we are known and strive to provide each day on every flight."

Fox Business' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.