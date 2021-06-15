Southwest Airlines’ system issues continue for 2nd day

Southwest Airlines’ computer issues continued into Tuesday afternoon, a day after a computer glitch stranded passengers at airport terminals around the country.

"We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve," the company tweeted just after 2 p.m. ET. "We will share more info soon."

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES IMPLEMENTS GROUND STOP AFTER 3RD-PARTY TECH ISSUES

The hiccups began Monday night when a misfire of the company’s third-party weather data provider prompted the airline to ground its jets for several hours before some flights resumed.

"We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft," the company said in a statement. "While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers."

The airline asked customers to check Southwest.com for their flight status or to speak with a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for further assistance.

Despite the ongoing issues, the flight-tracking website FlightAware showed dozens of Southwest trips underway as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Business for updates.