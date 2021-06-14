Southwest Airlines resumes flights from Burbank after nationwide network issues, airport says

California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport announced on Twitter late Monday that Southwest Airlines resolved an issue that had suspended all departures at the location and flights are resuming.

The airline did not immediately respond to an email and phone call from Fox News about the apparent issue. Social media users from across the U.S. took to Twitter to complain about delays.

The airport posted that Southwest "suspended all departures" from the location "due to <nationwide> network issues."

Denver International Airport took to Twitter to announce the airline’s computer issues.

"If you’re stuck at the airport, jump on the train for a short ride to another concourse to grab a bite to eat or drink," the airport posted.

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a journalist for the New York Times, took to Twitter to retweet a post claiming that its entire fleet was grounded due to a problem with their weather provider, so physical copies for flight crews could not be printed.

The reporter said she was on a plane from Ft. Myers, Florida, to Baltimore and had been holding at a gate for 45 minutes.