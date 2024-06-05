Southwest Airlines raises price of early check-ins, upgraded boarding

Southwest Airlines has quietly increased the prices of certain fee-based services that can help passengers get on their flights quicker and increase their chances of getting a better choice of seat.

The Texas-based carrier has raised the cost of upgraded boarding services and early check-ins, according to Southwest’s optional travel charges page.

"Upgraded Boarding" now comes in at $30 to $149 per passenger per segment, up from an $80 cap.

SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE MULLING CHANGES TO ITS OPEN SEATING POLICY

Southwest operates an open seating policy, meaning passengers get to choose their seats from those available when they board. So a passenger has more seat options the sooner he or she gets onto an aircraft.

Passengers who opt for upgraded boarding are allocated boarding assignment positions from A1 to A15 meaning they are first to board the plane and can choose where they want to sit. The service is available within 24 hours of departure, according to the airline’s website.

Families with children get to board after Group A while some customers with disabilities may preboard at the very beginning of the boarding process prior to general boarding, according to the airline.

Group B passengers are then boarded, followed by Group C. Within each group, there are 60 positions.

Meanwhile, "EarlyBird Check-In" for one-way passengers now ranges from $15 to $99, up from an ancillary cap of $25, per the new price chart.

This option improves a passenger’s grouping, meaning they get bumped up in the boarding process and get ahead of other passengers.

The service is available within 36 hours of a flight's departure, 12 hours before general boarding positions become available.

UNITED SAID IT LOST $200 MILLION FROM THE TEMPORARY GROUNDING OF THE BOEING 737 MAX 9

Southwest said the price range increase is the result of "regular evaluation of pricing," per a statement provided to Fox Television Stations.

"This price range increase is a result of our regular evaluation of pricing for ancillary products based on market trends and customer demand and will generate incremental revenue in support of the company," the statement reads.

The price hikes come just weeks after Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said that the carrier is considering changing the boarding and seating processes on its planes in order to improve its financial position.

The carrier has also announced it is pulling out of several airports as it contends with financial fallout from Boeing delays.

The carrier is closing operations at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the Bellingham International Airport in Washington, the Cozumel International Airport in Mexico and the Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York.

The company is also implementing other cost control initiatives, such as limiting hiring and offering voluntary time off programs.

The company expects to end the year with 2,000 fewer employees compared with the end of 2023.

Southwest flew more than 32.8 million revenue passengers in the first quarter, the carrier said in late April.

Fox Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.