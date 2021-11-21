Southwest Airlines employee found dead at Texas airport after apparent robbery: report

A 49-year-old man found dead Friday night in a parking lot at El Paso International Airport has been identified as an employee of Southwest Airlines, according to a report.

The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was fatally shot in what police believe was an aggravated robbery, KFOX14 of El Paso reported.

A manhunt for a suspect continued into the weekend after police made the disturbing discovery, the station reported.

It was possible that more than one suspect may have been involved, police told KFOX14.

Sam Rodriguez, aviation director for the airport, issued a statement about the crime.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic event," Rodriguez said. "Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family, Southwest Airlines, and all those impacted by the incident."

Airline operations were not affected by the incident, the airport wrote on Instagram, according to the station.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crime call investigators at 915-566-5477 or 915-832-4400.

Earlier this month, a Southwest Airlines employee was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a traveler during boarding for a Dallas-to-New York City flight. A suspect was later arrested.