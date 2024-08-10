Southwest Airlines agent charged with stealing $79K in flight vouchers

A former Southwest Airlines customer service agent in Missouri has been charged with theft after he allegedly printed $79,000 in travel vouchers for personal use and profit.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brooklyn Jones used his status as a customer service agent for Southwest Airlines from August 2023 through September 2023 to swipe travel vouchers.

Jones, who worked at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, allegedly used previous passengers' names and redeemed vouchers for himself, the complaint alleges.

A discrepancy was first picked up by officers who conducted an in-house investigation before turning over the evidence to law enforcement.

Jones issued a written statement confessing the allegations, court documents said. He was also willing to relinquish unused vouchers.

Jones also led law enforcement to his employee locker, where he allegedly produced 119 vouchers worth about $36,300.

The former employee said he was acting alone and had sold vouchers on four separate occasions. He said he printed $79,000 in travel vouchers.

Despite the written confession, Jones pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony theft.

FOX Business has reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.