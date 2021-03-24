SoulCycle to offer outdoor classes in 20 new cities

The wheels are spinning at SoulCycle, as the cycling company expands its outdoor class programming to 20 new cities.

Outdoor fitness classes have become a popular way to break a sweat with greater social distance and less contact during the coronavirus pandemic, and SoulCycle is reportedly speeding things up by offering its signature spin classes outside in more places than ever.

PELOTON ALTERNATIVE LAUNCHES AT SAM'S CLUB FOR $799

After taking its bikes into the great outdoors in the Hamptons, N.Y., Hoboken, N.J. Boston and Palm Beach, Fla., the boutique brand will debut the popular programming in Denver, Austin, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle and London (among others) this month, Travel and Leisure reports. So far, the SoulCycle outside classes have been offered under tents, in parking lots and on rooftops.

"Our goal with each opening is to give as many of our riders as possible the opportunity to ride with us, even if their home studio is temporarily closed," Rachelle Lamothe, SoulCycle's vice president of global operations, told the outlet on Tuesday. "Our riders are looking for the unique mind-body-soul experience that they can only get from SoulCycle. Our 'SoulOutside' classes give them the opportunity to work out, ride to the beat and reconnect with their SoulCycle community out in the open overlooking beautiful views."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SYCL n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

According to the executive, the new SoulCycle Outside locations were selected for their proximity to indoor studios and demand from local clientele.

"Our top priority has always been to find new ways to drive the SoulCycle experience for our devoted riders, wherever they are,” Lamothe explained. “While none of us could have foreseen this pandemic, we are proud of our teams' ability to innovate and respond to our community's needs, leading the way in outdoor fitness."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A spokesperson for SoulCycle was not immediately available to offer further comment to FOX Business.