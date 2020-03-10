Expand / Collapse search
Sony postpones 'Peter Rabbit 2' to August from March due to movie market disruption

This follows the postponement of the latest James Bond movie, 'No Time to Die'

Reuters
Sony Pictures on Tuesday said it was postponing the release of movie “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August from March, citing disruptions in movie markets.

The decision followed the announcement last week that the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” would be postponed to November from its previously scheduled April release because of disruptions to movie-going in China and other parts of Asia due to the coronavirus.