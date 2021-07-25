Skittles releasing Zero-g pack after candy goes to space

This is one small step for candy.

To celebrate the snack’s first trip out of the Earth’s atmosphere, Mars Wrigley is releasing a special edition Skittles pack. The candy will come in a special packaging to look similar to the food astronauts eat.

Skittles is launching the Zero-G pack for a limited time. According to a press release, the aluminum package is full of blue and purple candies. While there are only two colors, the pack will have the following flavors: pineapple passionfruit, raspberry and berry punch. The packs will be available later this summer.

Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager for Skittles Fernando Rodrigues said, "Skittles is always looking for ways to surprise fans, both earthlings and extraterrestrials, with shocking innovation. We're thrilled to bring better moments to fans by marking Skittles' first trip to space with limited edition packs and look forward to pushing the boundaries of confectionery space exploration."

On Twitter, the brand promoted the limited edition by writing, "Limited Edition Zero-G SKITTLES have been through rigorous testing & space camp. They're guaranteed to actually float while in space. Check back on our social pages to see how you can get your hands on a pack of these."

The brand is referencing Jeff Bezos’ recent trip to outer space. During the trip, he offered the other crewmembers some skittles after leaving Earth’s atmosphere.

Aside from releasing a new brand of candy, Skittles also announced that it is making a donation to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.