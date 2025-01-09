Sizzler offering free meals to California fire victims, responders at several locations

If you are an evacuee from one of the Los Angeles area wildfires or a first responder, you are invited to dine at one of four Sizzler locations for free.

"Please come in for a complimentary warm meal," Sizzler posted on Facebook and X Thursday afternoon.

The restaurant locations participating are in Van Nuys, Los Feliz, Palmdale and Culver City.

"Just let our cashier know you’re here for the fire relief meal," the post concludes. "Please continue to stay safe."

Diners get to choose among a six-ounce steak, six jumbo crispy shrimp or their Malibu chicken meals. Each comes with a side dish and a fountain beverage.

The first Sizzler opened in 1958, according to its website. The restaurants are known for their all-you-can-eat salad bars.

"That's extremely kind," one Facebook user wrote in response to Sizzler's post. "My family is all down there. I'm worrying from Oregon. I grew up down there. How sad."

"Such kindness and generosity shows us a humanity from your company," another wrote.

Many thanked the casual-dining restaurant chain and said they would continue to patronize the company as a result of the offer.

"This has inspired me to go support my local SoCal Sizzler (not in the fire area), to support a brand that is looking out for others like this," one man wrote. "Thank you Sizzler!"

There are five active wildfires in Los Angeles County – Palisades, Eaton, Sunset, Lidia and Hurst.

Hundreds of thousands of people are under mandatory evacuations, with many losing their homes.