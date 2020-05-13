Six Flags unveils new reservation system to ensure proper social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, is arming its theme parks with a new guest reservation process designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for when parks are ready to reopen.

The user-friendly guest reservation system will allow its theme parks to manage daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding in accordance with recommendations on social distancing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company announced Wednesday.

“We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun; however, we want to do so in the safest possible manner," said Six Flags CEO Mike Spanos. "By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead with proper staffing and sanitization measures, including ensuring that guests and team members maintain safe social distancing throughout the day.”

The move comes as companies around the world grapple with how and when to reopen in order to protect employees and customers and prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.

In March, the company announced that all company parks will remain closed until mid-May "or as soon as possible thereafter." The company promised guests it would monitor the evolving health crisis and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local health officials while assessing when it can begin operations at some or all of its parks.

Each guest, regardless of having a single-day ticket, group ticket, membership or season pass, will be required to make a reservation online for a specific visit date. The process will take anywhere from five to seven minutes, according to the company.

After guests enter their ticket number, they will be asked to select a date and time they wish to go. Guests will then be directed to a brief video describing the park's new social distancing and sanitization procedures. After acknowledging the company's policies, guests who do not have a parking pass will be asked to order pre-paid parking.

In the case that all reservations for a particular date are taken, guests will be able to join a waitlist where they will be contacted if a guest cancels.

Guests can cancel their reservations at any point up until 8 a.m. on the day of their visit, according to the amusements park company.

