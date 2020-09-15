Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Singapore Airlines considers piloting 'flights to nowhere' to boost business: report

Carrier allegedly ponders piloting 'no destination' flights

close
Capitalistpig Hedge Fund manager Jonathan Hoenig on the state of the airline industry and the potential for a TikTok deal. video

Airlines an ‘easy bet’ to make: Capitalistpig Hedge Fund manager

Capitalistpig Hedge Fund manager Jonathan Hoenig on the state of the airline industry and the potential for a TikTok deal.

This will be one heck of a trip if it ultimately takes flight.

Continue Reading Below

Singapore Airlines is reportedly considering chartering “flights to nowhere” to boost business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore Airlines is reportedly considering chartering “flights to nowhere” to boost business during the coronavirus pandemic. (iStock)

The COVID-19 crisis has hit the travel industry hard, inspiring the flag-carrying airline of Singapore to allegedly ponder piloting “no destination” flights for domestic passengers, The Straits Times reports. Sources told the local outlet that such trips may be offered as soon as late October from Changi Airport, its home air hub.

ALASKA AIRLINES SUSPENDS PORTLAND, SPOKANE FLIGHTS DUE TO WILDFIRE SMOKE

According to the Times, Singapore Airlines may also approach the Singapore Tourism Board to discuss a potential partnership, allowing customers to pay for these unique flights with tourism credits distributed by the government.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit the travel industry hard, inspiring the flag-carrying airline of Singapore to allegedly ponder piloting “no destination” flights for domestic passengers. (iStock)

In the spirit of a traditional travel, each flight to nowhere would allegedly take about three hours.

WEALTHY AMERICANS HEAD TO THE CARIBBEAN FOR THE LONG TERM

Though the concept is not entirely new – a Taiwanese airport piloted a similar program in July, among other efforts – critics on social media remained skeptical of the pitch.

"OK I don't miss traveling this much," one joked, while another likened it to "the end-times metaphor you've all been looking for." Another described the alleged airline adventure as “environmentally questionable” at best.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In a larger sense, the commercial aviation industry continues to suffer as the pandemic continues. Bloomberg reports that Singapore Airlines announced on Thursday that it will be cutting 20% of its workforce despite government aid and raising about $8 billion elsewhere.

The carrier was contacted for further comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS