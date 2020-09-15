Singapore Airlines considers piloting 'flights to nowhere' to boost business: report

This will be one heck of a trip if it ultimately takes flight.

Singapore Airlines is reportedly considering chartering “flights to nowhere” to boost business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit the travel industry hard, inspiring the flag-carrying airline of Singapore to allegedly ponder piloting “no destination” flights for domestic passengers, The Straits Times reports. Sources told the local outlet that such trips may be offered as soon as late October from Changi Airport, its home air hub.

According to the Times, Singapore Airlines may also approach the Singapore Tourism Board to discuss a potential partnership, allowing customers to pay for these unique flights with tourism credits distributed by the government.

In the spirit of a traditional travel, each flight to nowhere would allegedly take about three hours.

Though the concept is not entirely new – a Taiwanese airport piloted a similar program in July, among other efforts – critics on social media remained skeptical of the pitch.

"OK I don't miss traveling this much," one joked, while another likened it to "the end-times metaphor you've all been looking for." Another described the alleged airline adventure as “environmentally questionable” at best.

In a larger sense, the commercial aviation industry continues to suffer as the pandemic continues. Bloomberg reports that Singapore Airlines announced on Thursday that it will be cutting 20% of its workforce despite government aid and raising about $8 billion elsewhere.

The carrier was contacted for further comment.

