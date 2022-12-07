Simply Beverages hops on ‘perfect’ mimosa trend with new orange juice dropper

When it comes to making the perfect mimosa, apparently just a drop will do.

Simply Beverages has come out with a new product based on this theme.

To satisfy enthusiastic brunch lovers, the juice brand has released its exclusive Simply a Drop kit and sweepstakes.

The free kit includes a glass cocktail dropper, two single-serve Simply juices, a stemless champagne flute, a holiday cocktail recipe and a pre-paid card to purchase a sparkling beverage of choice.

This is "everything you need to make a perfectly simple cocktail," the brand wrote in a press release.

"With a glass dropper designed to be used time and time again, you can better control how many drops of juice you want in your cocktail in a sophisticated way."

"The glass dropper from Simply is designed to simplify any cocktail recipe — no matter the ingredients — and can be used with other Simply juices and beverages," the brand also said.

Mimosa lovers can visit Simply’s microsite at promotion.coke.com/simplyadrop/agegate through Dec. 9 for a chance to win.

Consumers must be 21 years or older to enter.