Simon Property Group could reopen malls with strict coronavirus measures

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is planning to reopen a number of its properties soon, but with strict coronavirus safety measures, according to multiple reports.

The company could reopen 49 malls and outlet centers as soon as Friday, including its Haywood Mall location in Greenville, South Carolina, and Lenox Square in Atlanta, two states where stores and small businesses have slowly begun to reopen.

A Simon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, but in an April 27 memo to the New York Times, the company painted a picture of what shopping could look like post-pandemic. Mall-goers will see messaging detailing certain safety measures, including floor decals that encourage social distancing.

Another big brand, Hilton, in anticipating customers returning, partnered with RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consult with the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Response Team to develop enhanced cleaning procedures. Meanwhile, Airbnb is enforcing stricter protocols, requiring rentals to stay vacant for at least 24 hours between checkout and a new reservation.

Retailers Amazon and Walmart, on the other hand, are enforcing temperature checks when employees report to work.

