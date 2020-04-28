Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Simon Property Group could reopen malls with strict coronavirus measures

The move comes as some states, like Georgia and South Carolina, ease COVID-19 restrictions

By FOXBusiness
close
Retail and sales analyst Erin Sykes discusses her outlook for retail amid the coronavirus pandemic. video

Get used to PPE once retail stores reopen: Analyst

Retail and sales analyst Erin Sykes discusses her outlook for retail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is planning to reopen a number of its properties soon, but with strict coronavirus safety measures, according to multiple reports.

The company could reopen 49 malls and outlet centers as soon as Friday, including its Haywood Mall location in Greenville, South Carolina, and Lenox Square in Atlanta, two states where stores and small businesses have slowly begun to reopen.

AIRBNB ATTEMPTS CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION WITH NEW CLEANING PROTOCOL

A Simon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, but in an April 27 memo to the New York Times, the company painted a picture of what shopping could look like post-pandemic. Mall-goers will see messaging detailing certain safety measures, including floor decals that encourage social distancing.

Former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO Gerald Storch argues many retailers, particularly department stores and mall-based apparel stores, will change dramatically as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Video

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Another big brand, Hilton, in anticipating customers returning, partnered with RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consult with the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Response Team to develop enhanced cleaning procedures. Meanwhile, Airbnb is enforcing stricter protocols, requiring rentals to stay vacant for at least 24 hours between checkout and a new reservation.

Retailers Amazon and Walmart, on the other hand, are enforcing temperature checks when employees report to work.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS