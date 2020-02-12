Siba the standard poodle named Best in Show at Westminster

There was another hotly contested event on Tuesday night.

This one 315 miles from New Hampshire playing out at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Siba, the standard poodle, defeated the crowd favorite golden retriever to capture the title of Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Dog Show.

Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was the absolute picture of what many see as the epitome of a show dog.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Daniel the golden retriever, Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, and Vinny the wire fox terrier also made the final grouping.

Poodles come in three sizes and this was the 10th time one of them has become America's top dog, the first since 2002. A standard last won in 1991.

The Westminster winner receives no prize money in a sport where owners can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their pet. Instead, the reward is a silver bowl, lucrative breeding rights and a lifetime of bragging rights in dog lore.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.