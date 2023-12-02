5 tips for shopping made in the USA products for everyone on your list this Christmas

Holidays are a great time to buy products made in the USA to support American-owned businesses, both big and small.

Finding products made in America is actually quite easy, and you can often find unique gifts for everyone on your list, too. American-based businesses often have items with rare features that you won’t necessarily be able to find in department stores.

Here are a few ways you can shop for American-made products this holiday season.

1. Attend a bazaar or craft fair

If you like to shop in person, try to do some of your shopping at a local bazaar or craft fair to support small local businesses.

Each business will have its own booth set up with a bunch of its products for sale. This is a great way to learn more about businesses in your area, too.

You’re likely to find all kinds of gifts at a bazaar or craft fair, including clothing, accessories, home decor and more. You’ll come across unique handmade gifts that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. You also may find businesses that you love and want to continue buying from in the future.

2. Shop around on Etsy

Whether you have a gift idea in mind, or you’re looking for some inspiration, take a look at products sold on Etsy. There are millions of active sellers you can buy from, most of whom run American-based shops.

Etsy is a one-stop shop for many types of gifts, especially customizable ones. If you want a personalized product to gift to someone for the holidays, there is most likely an Etsy shop that creates exactly what you’re looking for.

To ensure you are buying a product made in the USA, make sure to check the business you’re buying from and double check if it's based in the U.S.

When you search for a specific type of product on Etsy, you can also filter the results to only show the products made in the U.S.

3. Double-check the labels

When doing your shopping, check labels before throwing anything in your cart. If you come across a product while you are shopping that isn’t made in the USA, research the same, or similar, product at an American-owned business. Chances are, you'll be able to find something American made.

4. Scour the internet for made-in-America products

The best source for finding American-owned businesses is the internet. If you have a specific product you’re in the market for, look it up and see if you can find any made in the USA.

There are several online directories that feature lists of American-based businesses. Just remember that when buying online, you should allow plenty of time in advance, since businesses will be busy with orders and could experience delays. Typically, the beginning of December is a good time to put in your online orders for the best chance at arriving before the 25th.

5. Shop at boutiques before chains

If you’ve never gone into a local boutique before, use this Christmas season as your excuse to check them out.

A boutique holds locally sourced, high-quality items, usually fashionable clothing and other accessories. You’ll be able to find unique pieces here that you won’t necessarily find at a chain store.