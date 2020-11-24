Sheetz releases holiday-themed beer made with doughnut holes

Beer and breakfast foods don’t often mix.

Sheetz, a privately held chain of convenience stores which operates in parts of the Northeast and surrounding areas, announced that it will be releasing a beer brewed using its popular doughnut hole treats. The offering will also be on the shelves in time for the holidays, but only for a limited time.

In a press release, Sheetz provided details for Project Happy Hole-idayz, its small-batch of craft beer. The company teamed up with North Carolina-based brewery Wicked Weed Brewing Company to bring the unique flavor to life.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Wicked Weed Brewing Company, a popular brewery and destination in the heart of North Carolina, to create this festive and delicious holiday beer for our customers," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of marketing and brand for Sheetz. "This year has been a tough one for us all and we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on the holiday season and look toward next year.”

The beer has reportedly been brewed with the brand’s popular vanilla doughnut holes, and is described as a pale ale “with notes of fresh-baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.”

“We look forward to bringing this collaboration to all beer fans across PA, NC and VA,” said Justin Crouch, chief commercial officer at Wicked Weed Brewing. “As we’ve expanded distribution, Sheetz has become an important retail partner. Wicked Weed’s relationship with Sheetz goes back to the early days when we were a self-distributing brewery. During long road trips delivering beer across North Carolina, our sales team would start and end their days filling up our trucks and refueling with Sheetz food.”

Sheetz stipulates, however, that its new beer will only be available for a limited time, and will not be restocked once it sells out.